Chuck Johnson, one of the world’s great exemplars of ambient pedal steel, did the music for Burden Of Proof, a new HBO docuseries exploring the 1987 disappearance of Jennifer Pandos and her brother’s investigation into what happened. A soundtrack album is out this Friday, and today Johnson has shared two tracks from it, “Night Of The Disappearance” and “Letters From The Attic.” In a message to his Bandcamp followers, he provides from context for the music:

I’m very happy to share two more tracks from the upcoming soundtrack to HBO’s Burden of Proof! I don’t want to spoil the plot for those who haven’t seen it, but I thought some context for this music might be of interest. “Night Of The Disappearance” was composed for a lengthy scene early in the series in which we learn about the events of the night Jennifer Pandos disappeared. The tempo is slow and methodical (with time measured by Corey Fogel’s sparse percussion) as the details of this night seem deceptively mundane. But there are emotive bursts of pedal steel as we learn that the lives of all the characters are forever changed the next morning. “Letters From The Attic” underscores a pivotal scene near the end of the series – a last-minute development in the case that surprises the filmmakers as much as it does the viewer and the people on camera. I hoped to relay some sense of release from the tension of the music that leads up to this moment.

Below, check out the newly released songs, two previously released tracks, and trailers for both the soundtrack and the series itself.

<a href="https://chuckjohnson.bandcamp.com/album/music-from-burden-of-proof">Music From Burden Of Proof by Chuck Johnson</a>

Music From Burden Of Proof is out 6/30 on All Saints.