S. Carey has teamed up with jazz trumpeter John Raymond for a collaborative album, Shadowlands, which will be released in September. The pair of them first met as students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; while Carey got involved in the Bon Iver extended universe, Raymond set out on his own path in jazz. Raymond toured with Carey in 2018, which is when the idea of a recording together started taking hold.

Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Calling.” “‘Calling’ is the song that revealed itself as the true confluence of our two sounds, our two approaches to songwriting, and became the springboard for what the entire album could be,” Carey said in a statement. Raymond added: “Sonically, lyrically, and harmonically, the song has this earthy yet ethereal quality to it. It’s always been a sort of north star for the project, so it’s only fitting that it’s the first peek into the Shadowlands world.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morning Prayer”

02 “Calling”

03 “Steadfast” (Feat. Gordi)

04 “Transient”

05 “Chrysalis”

06 “Hollow”

07 “Blood Orange”

08 “Already/Not Yet”

09 “New Meaning” (Feat. Gordi)

10 “Beholding”

Shadowlands is out 9/15 via Libellule Editions.