In September, Anjimile will release his first full-length since 2020’s Giver Taker. The indie-folk performer has already shared the lead single and title track from The King, and today he’s following that up with “Father” featuring guitar by Brad Allen William. “I wrote this song with my parents in mind as a sort of gesture of appreciation and love for everything they did to try and support me before, during, and after I went to rehab and got sober in early 2016,” shares Anjimile in a statement. “Thanks, mom and dad.”

Listen to “Father” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London

The King is out 9/8 via 4AD.