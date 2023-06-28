Levitation Announces 2023 Lineup First Wave

Levitation Festival will return to Austin this Halloween weekend from October 26-29. Levitation has also unveiled the first wave of its lineup: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, BadBadNotGood, Flying Lotus, Unwound, Amyl & The Sniffers, the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Oneohtrix Point Never, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Durand Jones, the Black Angels, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, and more.

Additional acts on the lineup include: Beach Fossils, Blonde Redhead, Hannibal Buress / Eshu Tune, Shannon & The Clams, High On Fire, Altın Gün, the Dandy Warhols, the Church, Jockstrap, Codeine, Water From Your Eyes, Slow Pulp, Chisel, Yeule, Flat Worms, Karate, Bully, Ganser, Speedy Ortiz, Palehound, Militarie Gun, Death From Above 1979, and lots more.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup, and get ticket information via Levitation’s website.