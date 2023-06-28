Later this week, the Band To Watch Sweeping Promises are releasing a new album, Good Living Is Coming For You. They’ve shared “Eraser” and “You Shatter” from it already — the former made our best songs of the week list — and today they’re back with one last advance preview of the album: its title track, which comes with a music video directed by Jessica Bardsley.

Here’s how Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug framed the video: “Drawing from the glamorous and bloodthirsty aesthetic of ‘70s and ‘80s horror films (Daughters Of Darkness, The Hunger, The Lair Of The White Worm, Dream Demon), the visual companion to ‘Good Living Is Coming for You’ channels the song’s unshakable feeling of discontent and encroaching domestic doom through the confines of a DIY horror flick as seen by some nameless sleepless soul on late-night cable, the line between movie and infomercial blurred to infernal effect.”

Watch and listen below.

Good Living Is Coming For You is out 6/30 via Feel It/Sub Pop.