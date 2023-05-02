Ever since late 2021, when we named them a Band To Watch, we’ve been eagerly awaiting news of a new album from the well-traveled Lawrence-based duo Sweeping Promises. Other than that year’s single “Pain Without A Touch,” the poppy and propulsive post-punk band hasn’t released anything since their 2020 debut album Hunger For A Way Out. That will change this summer when they drop Good Living Is Coming For You, their sophomore LP.

Lead single and opening track “Eraser” leans into Lira Mondal’s knack for blurring the line between pop hooks and punk rallying cries. Its brittle-yet-formidable backing track brings together a whole arsenal of musical weapons, from crunching power chords to surreal synth melodies to a relentless rhythm section that keeps the track pulsing along. Mondal and bandmate Caufield Schnug say the eraser of the title is “a malevolent creep – an overly ambitious, shadowy force who bears an uncanny resemblance to you. She watches your every move, mirrors your motions, and ultimately uses your voice against you without you ever noticing what she’s done. She’s unchecked ambition, a paranoid girl Friday, an overriding impulse to reflect rather than project. She must be stopped at all costs.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://sweepingpromises.bandcamp.com/album/good-living-is-coming-for-you-2">Good Living Is Coming For You by Sweeping Promises</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eraser”

02 “Shadow Me”

03 “Good Living Is Coming For You”

04 “Connoisseur Of Salt”

05 “Walk In Place”

06 “You Shatter”

07 “Petit Four”

08 “Can’t Hide It”

09 “Throw of The Dice”

10 “Ideal No”