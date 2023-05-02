Sweeping Promises – “Eraser”
Ever since late 2021, when we named them a Band To Watch, we’ve been eagerly awaiting news of a new album from the well-traveled Lawrence-based duo Sweeping Promises. Other than that year’s single “Pain Without A Touch,” the poppy and propulsive post-punk band hasn’t released anything since their 2020 debut album Hunger For A Way Out. That will change this summer when they drop Good Living Is Coming For You, their sophomore LP.
Lead single and opening track “Eraser” leans into Lira Mondal’s knack for blurring the line between pop hooks and punk rallying cries. Its brittle-yet-formidable backing track brings together a whole arsenal of musical weapons, from crunching power chords to surreal synth melodies to a relentless rhythm section that keeps the track pulsing along. Mondal and bandmate Caufield Schnug say the eraser of the title is “a malevolent creep – an overly ambitious, shadowy force who bears an uncanny resemblance to you. She watches your every move, mirrors your motions, and ultimately uses your voice against you without you ever noticing what she’s done. She’s unchecked ambition, a paranoid girl Friday, an overriding impulse to reflect rather than project. She must be stopped at all costs.”
TRACKLIST:
01 “Eraser”
02 “Shadow Me”
03 “Good Living Is Coming For You”
04 “Connoisseur Of Salt”
05 “Walk In Place”
06 “You Shatter”
07 “Petit Four”
08 “Can’t Hide It”
09 “Throw of The Dice”
10 “Ideal No”
TOUR DATES:
08/01 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
08/03 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
08/05 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
08/07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
08/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/11 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
08/12 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
08/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
08/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
08/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
08/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo
08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/09 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
09/16 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
09/27 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s
09/29 – Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest
Good Living Is Coming For You is out 6/30 on Feel It in the US and Sub Pop everywhere else.