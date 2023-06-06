Sweeping Promises – “You Shatter”

Sweeping Promises: great band! A Band To Watch, even. The Lawrence duo’s new album Good Living Is Coming For You is coming for you at the end of this month, and its lead single “Eraser” ripped. So does today’s new single “You Shatter,” which plays like a VHS dub of an awesomely catchy ’80s new wave/power-pop track (think Blondie, Benatar, Bangles, et al). Lira Mondal really wails on this one. The band calls it “our ode to being a hammer,” and it does indeed hit hard. Listen below.

Good Living Is Coming For You is out 6/30 on Feel It/Sub Pop.

