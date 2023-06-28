The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off next month, and it’ll take place in Australia and New Zealand. It’s the first time the event has been held in the Southern Hemisphere and the first time hosting duties have been split between two countries. This ninth edition’s official theme song is a collaboration between artists from both countries: New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat. The pair previously teamed up on a 2020 track. Their new collab is called “Do It Again.”

“Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women’s sport is an absolute dream come true for me,” BENEE said in a statement. “As a keen young football player, I just couldn’t have imagined this! I’ve loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world’s biggest women’s sports event held on my home turf, and I can’t wait to perform Do It Again live with Mallrat at the opening ceremony.”

That opening ceremony takes place at Eden Park on July 20. Check out “Do It Again” below.