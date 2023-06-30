Traysh – “Paint Sink”

Traysh – “Paint Sink”

Traysh are an experimental trio with deep roots in the Chicago underground who describe their music as “somewhere between Phish, Sun Ra, Black Dice, Medeski/Martin/Wood, and Bitches Brew era Miles.” Four weeks from now they’ll follow their 2020 live album A Sleeping Village (recorded at the esteemed Avondale club Sleeping Village, of course) with their studio debut album, Shady Favorites. It’s coming out through Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label, and you can hear all eight and a half minutes of its burbling, woozy, teeming-with-energy lead single “Paint Sink” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Body Water”
02 “Sick With Experience”
03 “Paint Sink”
04 “Sutra Baths”
05 “Ever Over”
06 “Type Two” (Digital Bonus)

Shady Favorites is out 7/28 on Husky Pants.

