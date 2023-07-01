Last night, Neil Young launched his first tour since 2019 with an intimate solo set at the outdoor Ford Theater in Los Angeles. The performance came packed with rarities — he’d previously told fans that the tour would be solo-acoustic and that 80% of his setlist would be songs that he’s never played live. Some of those included “I’m The Ocean,” which he played for the first time since 1997 (with Crazy Horse), “If You Got Love” (first time since 1986), “Song X” (first time since 1995 with Pearl Jam), “Prime Of Life” (first time since 1994 with Crazy Horse), “When I Hold You In My Arms” (first time since 2001 with Crazy Horse), and some Buffalo Springfield material, including 1966’s “Burned” (first time since 2009) and 1968’s “On The Way Home.”

Elsewhere, Young played the hits — “Heart Of Gold” and “Ohio” (originally done by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). He also gave “A Dream That Can Last” a live debut — that’s a Neil Young & Crazy Horse cut from 1994’s Sleeps With Angels. Check out some fan-shot footage below.

SETLIST:

01 “I’m The Ocean” (First time since 1997 with Crazy Horse)

02 “Homefires”

03 “Burned” (Buffalo Springfield song) (First time since 2009)

04 “On The Way Home” (Buffalo Springfield song)

05 “If You Got Love” (First time since 1986)

06 “My Heart” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

07 “A Dream That Can Last” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (Live debut)

08 “Song X” (First time since 1995 with Pearl Jam)

09 “Prime Of Life” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (First time since 1994 with Crazy Horse)

10 “When I Hold You In My Arms” (First time since 2001 with Crazy Horse)

11 “Mother Earth (Natural Anthem)” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover)

12 “Ohio” (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song)

13 “Days That Used To Be” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (First time since 2014 with Crazy Horse)

14 “Don’t Forget Love” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (Live debut)

15 “Heart Of Gold”

Encore:

16 “Love Earth” (Neil Young & Crazy Horse cover) (Live debut)

17 “Four Strong Winds” (Ian & Sylvia cover)