Troye Sivan – “My Sweet Lord” (George Harrison Cover)

New Music July 3, 2023 10:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Troye Sivan – “My Sweet Lord” (George Harrison Cover)

New Music July 3, 2023 10:07 AM By Chris DeVille

The Idol is over. Sunday night, the Weeknd’s controversial and much-discussed HBO series aired its season finale, which may well turn out to be a series finale. With the conclusion of the season came the final installment of its soundtrack, which has been rolling out from week to week. This last song dump included Idol supporting player Troye Sivan’s cover of George Harrison’s 1970 chart-topper “My Sweet Lord.” It’s not the most obvious pairing of artist and material, but who am I to complain about a talented vocalist singing a great song? Check it out below along with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s “Dollhouse.”

Related

The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, & Obits Frontman Rick Froberg Dead At 55

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young Play Deep Cuts At West Coast Rarities Tour Kickoff

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest