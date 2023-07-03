The Idol is over. Sunday night, the Weeknd’s controversial and much-discussed HBO series aired its season finale, which may well turn out to be a series finale. With the conclusion of the season came the final installment of its soundtrack, which has been rolling out from week to week. This last song dump included Idol supporting player Troye Sivan’s cover of George Harrison’s 1970 chart-topper “My Sweet Lord.” It’s not the most obvious pairing of artist and material, but who am I to complain about a talented vocalist singing a great song? Check it out below along with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s “Dollhouse.”