The esteemed Korean indie rockers Say Sue Me are about to tour the US. Ahead of their visit, they’ve released a wonderful new tune called “Mind Is Light,” a propulsive shimmer that drives steadily ahead from clean clarity into dreamy distortion. Yes, they still remind me of Yo La Tengo, and yes, I still love that about them.

The band’s Sumi Choi explains, “We wanted to make a simple song like the early songs of Say Sue Me. I wish I could take my mind lightly, but it easily becomes heavy. I thought about how to lighten my mind. First of all, I walk outside and BELIEVE that my heart is light. Second, I think it doesn’t matter if it’s not true.”

Below, watch director Nahee Kim’s video for “Mind Is Light.”

TOUR DATES:

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s w/ Calm Down Party

07/15 – Bellingham, WA @ NW Tune-Up

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop w/ seablite

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo w/ Modotti

07/19 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center KCCNY ‘Summer for the City’ @ Damrosch Park w/ Crying Nut

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle w/ Precocious Neophyte

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground w/ Cootie Catcher