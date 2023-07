Last year, Silversun Pickups released a new album, Physical Thrills, and a couple weeks ago they revisited some songs from it for an acoustic EP. They also have a new cover out in the world today, their version of Joe Jackson’s “I’m The Man,” which the band recorded for the second season of the Netflix show The Lincoln Lawyer. The cover was previewed in the trailer for the show a couple weeks ago, and now it’s out in full. Listen below.