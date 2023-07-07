The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

The Alchemist - "RIP Tracy" (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt & billy woods)

The Alchemist has been on an unbelievable streak in recent years. The new Flying High EP is the victory lap. Al called in a bunch of the hottest names in blearily wordy underground rap to talk their shit over his beats, none more momentous than “RIP Tracy,” which aligns two of the scene’s most beloved stars over lurching, woozy production that sounds like the brightest, hottest, most oppressive summer sun.



First to make his way through the mirage-like molasses creep is Earl Sweatshirt, sounding ever more like a wise elder. “Ghostface Killah crib was overcrowded, I know the feelin’,” he raps, referencing the Supreme Clientele track that gave this song its name. “‘Cept now it’s a house of mirrors I’ve broken into/ The whole reveal on some Jordan Peele shit/ Whole t’ it was me, I’m the only villain, shorty.” Later we hear from billy woods, his poetry piercingly vulnerable as usual: “All that sound and fury, it read like pantomime/ What do I know though? I’m just a regular guy/ Put designer jeans on, one leg at a time/ You’d be surprised like bruises on her inner thighs/ If you knew your muse’s inner lives.” What’s the depressed and self-reflective equivalent of “That’s the anthem, put your damn hands up”? —Chris DeVille