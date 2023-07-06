Britney Spears Shares Statement About Victor Wembanyama Incident

News broke today that Britney Spears filed a police report after being physically assaulted by French NBA rookie player Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas last night. According to TMZ, Spears approached Wembanyama and tapped him on his back, at which point his security guard backhanded her, knocking her to the ground and the glasses off her face. Today Wembanyana told reporters that Spears grabbed him from behind and that he didn’t learn it was her until hours later. Now, Spears has shared a statement about the incident on social media.

Here’s Spears’ statement:

Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions “I grabbed him from behind” but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.

I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.

This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.

Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…

I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment.

Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.