Drake Calls Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” “Overrated And Over Awarded”
Back in April, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino talked about how his 2018 hit “This Is America” originally started out as a Drake diss track. “To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this shit sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it,” Glover told GQ in a video interview. Now, Drake has hit back — subtly.
At the opening night of his and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour in Chicago (the very one where Drake was hit by a phone — seriously, stop throwing stuff onstage at shows!), a news ticker ran across the stage as Drake performed “Headlines.” The ticker said: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.” Watch that moment go down below.