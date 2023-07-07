Back in March, Chrysalis Records announced a new Nick Drake tribute album called The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake featuring contributions from Liz Phair, Feist, Philip Selway, Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves, Let’s Eat Grandma, Ben Harper, John Parish & Aldous Harding, Christian Lee Hutson, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret, Mike Lindsay & Guy Garvey, John Grant, and more. We’ve already heard Fontaines D.C.’s version of “Cello Song,” Let’s Eat Grandma’s “From The Morning,” Aldous Harding & John Parish’s “Three Hours,” and John Grant’s “Day Is Done.” Now, on the eve of the album’s release, Liz Phair has shared her cover of “Free Ride.”

Listen to Liz Phair covering “Free Ride.”

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake is out 7/7 via Chrysalis Records.