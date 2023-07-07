Richmond, Virginia’s Garbage People are a new metal outfit comprising guitarists T.J. Childers (Inter Arma) and Joel Moore (Inter Arma), bassist Brett Bamberger (Revocation), drummer Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy), vocalist Mike Paparo (Artificial Brain, Inter Arma), and Ryan Parrish (Iron Reagan). Today, they’ve shared a debut single, “Snout.” “We are going to tour, do live shows, put out recordings and continue being an actual band,” Bamberger tells Metal Injection. “We like making music together and are all good friends.”

On Bandcamp, Paparo describes “Snout” as being about “a Hoover high performance vacuum that fucks everyone over.” Garbage People do have a debut album on the way (release TBA), plus some shows coming up with Withered and Suppression.

Listen to “Snout” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

07/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl