Wet Leg Remix Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue”

Depeche Mode released their Memento Mori album back in March, and lately they’ve been pushing “Wagging Tongue” as a single. The track got a music video from Anton Corbijn in May, and today a set of remixes has been unveiled. One of those remixes is by the world-conquering Band To Watch Wet Leg, who’ve added their signature biting whimsy to the track via both vocal and instrumental adjustments. Their voices are a fantastic counterpoint to Dave Gahan’s, and the joie de vivre is off the charts without completely forgoing Depeche Mode’s signature gloom. This is a rare occurence, but I think I like the remix better than the original? Hear them both below and draw your own conclusions.