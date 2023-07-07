Steady Holiday – “Summer” (Feat. Jim James)
Steady Holiday released their Newfound Oxygen album in February, and now Dre Babinski has something else in store for us. “Summer,” which is coming out at an appropriate time, is a collaboration with Jim James, the My Morning Jacket leader and one-time Monster Of Folk. “Wanted to share a new song I made with my buddy Jim James,” Babinski writes to her Facebook followers. “It’s called Summer, and it’s about that season of a relationship when it’s time to accept some things or move on. We’ve probably all been there.” Indeed. Listen below.