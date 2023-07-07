Steady Holiday released their Newfound Oxygen album in February, and now Dre Babinski has something else in store for us. “Summer,” which is coming out at an appropriate time, is a collaboration with Jim James, the My Morning Jacket leader and one-time Monster Of Folk. “Wanted to share a new song I made with my buddy Jim James,” Babinski writes to her Facebook followers. “It’s called Summer, and it’s about that season of a relationship when it’s time to accept some things or move on. We’ve probably all been there.” Indeed. Listen below.

<a href="https://steadyholiday.bandcamp.com/track/summer-feat-jim-james">Summer (feat. Jim James) by Steady Holiday</a>