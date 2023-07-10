Noel Gallagher Show In Saratoga Springs Canceled Due To Bomb Threat

A bomb threat caused Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to cancel their show Saturday night just before going onstage. Gallagher’s tour with Garbage and Metric had stopped at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs. As WNYC and Gothamist reporter Jon Campbell points out, after the other bands’ performances, a message appeared on screens in the venue instructing people to calmly proceed to the exits, and a man onstage announced, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” The NYS Park Police later confirmed that the show had been called off due to a bomb threat.

The police shared the following message:

New York State Park Police, New York State Police, City of Saratoga Springs Police, Troy Police, and Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Department responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert was suspended at 9:40 pm Saturday and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. The incident is under investigation. This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, Class D Felony.

UPDATE: Gallagher shared this statement via social media:

Unfortunately, on the advice of local authorities Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performance at Saratoga Performing Arts Centre did not go ahead on Saturday evening. The decision was taken out of an abundance of caution to prioritise safety of fans and staff. The tour continues tonight at New York City’s Summer Stage in Central Park and we look forward to seeing fans there.

Noel has butted heads with enough fellow rock stars that there’s any number of people who could be looking to spoil his show. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Update: It was a bomb threat, per NYS Park Police. pic.twitter.com/mj5fcTEaT7 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023