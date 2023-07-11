Courtney Barnett Shares Three Songs From New Instrumental Album End Of The Day

Courtney Barnett has announced a new instrumental album called End Of The Day, which will be released in September. Barnett wrote the music on it to accompany Anonymous Club, the documentary about her that was released in 2021. She created it with her close collaborator Stella Mozgawa while improvising after watching the final cut of the Danny Cohen-directed film.

End Of The Day will be the latest release for Milk! Records, the label that Barnett started when she was 24. “A year ago or maybe even six months ago, thinking about [closing it] would’ve been so impossible and so difficult and I would’ve resisted,” Barnett explained in an interview with The Guardian. “One day I literally just woke up and my mind had changed…. I’m still coming to terms with the end of it … But I’m letting go of that [guilt] feeling. It’s like that idea of looking after yourself so you can look after someone else. That reverse selfishness – you can’t love someone ‘til you love yourself – that kind of idea.”

You can hear the first three tracks from the album — “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow” — with a visual by Claire Marie Vogel below.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

10/12 New York, NY @ National Sawdust

10/13 New York, NY @ National Sawdust

10/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

10/15 Washington, DC @ Atlantis

11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

11/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

End Of The Day is out 9/8 via Milk! Records / Mom+Pop.