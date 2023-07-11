In May, Melbourne folk-rocker Maple Glider aka Tori Zietsch shared a new song, “Don’t Kiss Me.” Turns out that track is set to appear on a brand-new album, I Get Into Trouble, coming in October. Following up Zietsch’s 2021 debut LP To Enjoy Is The Only Thing, I Get Into Trouble was produced and mixed by Tom Iansek at BellBird Studios in Melbourne and features Jim Rindfleish on drums. Zietsch has also shared another album single called “Dinah.”

“These songs have been no easy feat, but I’m ready as all hell for you to hear them. Hope you can hold them with tenderness and self-care,” Zietsch says in a statement, adding: “This album feels more like an opening up because there are things I wasn’t feeling ready to publicly share through songs, but now I finally feel ready.”

Listen to “Dinah” below.

<a href="https://mapleglider.bandcamp.com/album/i-get-into-trouble-lp-2023">I Get Into Trouble (LP | 2023) by Maple Glider</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Do You”

02 “Dinah”

03 “Two Years”

04 “FOMO

05 “Don’t Kiss Me”

06 “You At The Top Of The Driveway”

07 “You’re Gonna Be A Daddy”

08 “For You And All The Songs We Loved”

09 “Surprises”

10 “Scream”

I Get Into Trouble will be out 10/13 via Pieater/Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.