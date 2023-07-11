The Hives are back, have you heard?? The Swedish rock gods (yes, I said it and I stand by it) will release their first new album in over a decade, The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons, in August. They’ve already shared lead single “Bogus Operandi” and follow-up “Countdown To Shutdown,” and today they’ve dropped “Rigor Mortis Radio.” It comes with a live visualizer that was filmed this summer on tour with Arctic Monkeys. Enjoy the swaggering “Rigor Mortis Radio” below.

The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons is out 8/11 via FUGA.