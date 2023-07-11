Global Citizen Fest 2023 Lineup Features Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion, More

Once a year, the Global Poverty Festival puts on a free all-star show in New York, asking fans to sign up for its app to fight against poverty and encouraging people to donate money. The shows, livestreamed across various platforms, essentially work as telethons, and they’ve always got fascinatingly random lineups. Last year, for instance, Metallica shared the stage with the Jonas Brothers and Mariah Carey. (Metallica brought out country singer Mickey Guyton.) This year, it’ll be the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

The 2023 edition of the Global Citizen Fest goes down 9/23 on the Great Lawn at Central Park. The lineup also features California balladeer Conan Grey and K-pop sensations Stray Kids. I would love to see what kind of crowd shows up for this jumble of acts. Lauryn Hill, it’s worth mentioning, just staged a surprise Fugees reunion at the Roots Picnic, so it’s at least theoretically possible that something like that will happen again. To get a ticket, you’ll need to head over here and do something to earn one.