In September, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo is releasing his first album under his own name, World Of Hassle. He’s shared two singles from it so far, the Mac DeMarco-featuring “Nudista Mundial ’89” and “Stay-At-Home DJ,” and today he’s back with a third, “Meutrière,” which features Flore Benguigui from the French band L’Impératrice.

“Though I tend to reference movies in my work, I’ve always wanted to write a song taking place on a film set that explores the friction often felt between actors and their directors. The trust. The reckless abandon,” Palomo explained in a statement. “A drama that precedes the onscreen drama. I was gleefully nonplussed when L’Imperatrice’s very own Fleure Benguigui agreed to duet this kooky French-Italo banger.”

“From the jump, I knew I wanted to have the lyrics of Meutrière directly inform the video’s concept and attempt to adapt them as if they were a script,” Palomo continued. “Born out of my love for Giallo flicks, this is a surreal smear of both the horrors in front and behind the camera on one particularly nightmarish Italian film set. Made with the closest of homies, this might be my favorite one yet!”

Watch and listen below.

World Of Hassle is out 9/15 on Mom+Pop.