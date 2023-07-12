Cherry Glazerr – “Soft Like A Flower”

Cherry Glazerr — the Los Angeles project led by Clementine Creevy — have announced a new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, which is out at the end of September. Creevy co-produced the follow-up to 2019’s Stuffed & Ready with Yves Rothman, who they first teamed up with on a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend Of Misery” for The Metallica Blacklist album.

Today, we’re getting the album’s lead single, “Soft Like A Flower.” “It’s a real ‘losing your fucking shit’ kind’ve vibe,” Creevy said in a statement. “I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person. Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Addicted To Your Love”
02 “Bad Habit”
03 “Ready For You”
04 “Touch You With My Chaos”
05 “Soft Like A Flower”
06 “Sugar”
07 “Golden”
08 “Wild Times”
09 “Eat You Like A Pill”
10 “Shattered”
11 “I Don’t Want You Anymore”

I Don’t Want You Anymore is out 9/29 via Secretly Canadian.

