Last month, Hiss Golden Messenger announced a new album, Jump For Joy, and shared its lead single “Nu-Grape.” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, “Shinbone.”

“I wrote this tune after abruptly coming out of a prolonged depression,” M.C. Taylor said in a statement. “As anyone that struggles with depression knows, sometimes you just snap out of it for no reason that you can discern. This song contains what I think may be one of the mission statements of Jump For Joy, namely: If you take the big gamble and lose it all, can you survive with whatever’s left? That’s the question a lot of us are asking ourselves.”

Listen below.

Jump For Joy is out 8/25 via Merge.