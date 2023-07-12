Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin Cover Backstreet Boys In Gothenburg

A few nights ago, Coldplay performed their Music Of The Spheres tour in Gothenburg, Sweden. During the set, Chris Martin took a minute to pay homage to the Backstreet Boys, covering “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” on keys. Could this choice of cover have any connection to to Swedish pop-songwriting masterminds Max Martin and the late Denniz Pop? In the early days of BSB’s career, the band flew to Sweden to record songs with Martin and Denniz. Both also wrote and produced “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Watch Martin cover “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” below.

SETLIST:

01 “Music Of The Spheres”

02 “Higher Power”

03 “Adventure Of A Lifetime”

04 “Paradise” (extended intro and outro)

05 “The Scientist” (with excerpts of “Oceans” in intro, and backwards outro)

06 “Viva la Vida”

07 “Hymn For The Weekend”

08 “Everglow” (with fans on stage)

09 “Charlie Brown”

10 “Yellow”

11 “Human Heart”

12 “People Of The Pride”

13 “Clocks”

14 “Infinity Sign” (shortened; with excerpts of “ Music of the Spheres II” and “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall”)

15 “Something Just Like This” (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover) (shortened; pre-recorded vocals with Chris performing in sign language)

16 “Aeterna” (pre-recorded vocals; shortened)

17 “My Universe” (Coldplay x BTS cover)

18 “A Sky Full of Stars” (restarted; asks audience to… more )

19 “Sunrise” (with Louis Armstrong’s spoken intro speech to “What a Wonderful World”)

20 “Sparks”

21 “In My Place” (Acoustic)

22 “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” (Backstreet Boys cover)

23 “Humankind”

24 “Fix You”

25 “Biutyful” (extended outro)