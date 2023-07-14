Dan Auerbach is a busy man. His band the Black Keys released their album Dropout Boogie last year, and his other band the Arcs released their album Electrophonic Chronic earlier this year. But Auerbach hasn’t released a proper solo single since 2017, when he released his Waiting On A Song album. That changes today.

Next month, Dan Auerbach’s label Easy Eye Sound will release Tell Everybody!: 21st Century Juke Joint Blues, a new compilation of tracks recorded at the label’s Nashville studio. Tell Everybody! features tracks from veteran bluesmen like R.L. Boyce and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and also from younger artists like Nat Myers and Moonriders, as well as a previously unreleased Black Keys track.

Today, Auerbach releases his own song “Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh).” It’s a bright, good-natured blues-rock lope that draws on Canned Heat’s 1967 version of “On The Road Again.” The song is catchy, and I like how Auerbach sings it on a soft, easy glide rather than a forced holler. Auerbach’s Arcs collaborator Robert “Roboshobo” Schober directed the animated video, which takes place in a strip club full of skeletons. Check it out below.

Tell Everybody!: 21st Century Juke Joint Blues is out 8/11 on Easy Eye Sound. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Auerbach here.