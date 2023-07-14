Beauty Pill Share Cover Of Harry Nilsson’s “Perfect Day” Rejected By Better Call Saul

At some point, the producers of TV’s Better Caul Saul recruited veteran Washington, DC indie rockers Beauty Pill to record a cover of Harry Nilsson’s 1977 single “Perfect Day” (not to be confused with the 1972 Lou Reed song of the same name). The intent was to use the cover in a montage during the show’s final season. That did not happen.

As Beauty Pill explain in a note on Bandcamp, they did their cover in a “vintage futuristic” style inspired by Wendy Carlos Williams. “Why? Who knows. Artists are weird sometimes. It seemed an exciting choice at the time. Obviously, it was a mistake. It was duly rejected by the producers of the show.” As the band’s Chad Clark adds on Bluesky, “Producers of the show made a very simple, straightforward request and… we disobeyed it because we’re incalcitrant weirdos.”

On the bright side, Beauty Pill have released their “Perfect Day” cover today. It kind of reminds me of OK Computer-era Radiohead, or at least the ending is like “Airbag” crossed with “No Surprises” crossed with “The Tourist.” The band has paired this recording with a Brown Eno remix of “Instant Night,” the title track from their 2021 EP.

Here’s their full statement:

“Perfect Day” is a failed commission for the producers of the show “Better Call Saul.” It is a cover of the lushly romantic 1977 Harry Nilsson tune. The intent was inclusion in the score for an episode of the last season of the show. The failure was ours. When asked to do the song for the show, we chose to reimagine it in a “vintage futuristic” sci-fi style somewhat similar to Wendy Carlos Williams. Why? Who knows. Artists are weird sometimes. It seemed an exciting choice at the time. Obviously, it was a mistake. It was duly rejected by the producers of the show. However, we think result is still valid and we have decided to share it with you in the form of a bandcamp single. The b-side is Beauty Pill’s “Instant Night” remixed by the mysterious Brown Eno. The cover art uses (with permission) the artist Brandon Locher’s photograph of his own colored pencil shavings.

Hear both songs below, where you can also find a fan-made version of the Better Caul Saul montage set to Nilsson’s original “Perfect Day.” I still intend to finish Better Call Saul someday, so I ain’t watching. The Beauty Pill songs are real nice, though.

<a href="https://beautypill.bandcamp.com/album/perfect-day-instant-night-remix">Perfect Day / Instant Night (remix) by Beauty Pill</a>