Next month, the Tribes Of Da Moon festival will come to New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Its lineup is dedicated entirely to hardcore bands who foreground the Black experience, and that encompasses a whole lot of truly excellent bands, including Burn, Soul Glo, Zulu, End It, Buggin, Truth Cult, Adrienne, and Thirdface. Move, the Boston band named after the Black radical organization that was violently wiped out by Philadelphia cops in the ’80s, are also on the bill, and their forthcoming album is shaping up to be something incredible.

Move’s full-length debut Black Radical Love is coming next month, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “Imperialist Reign” and “Summer Trend,” the latter of which features Bleed The Pigs’ Kayla Philips and Ballista’s River Elliot. The album also has appearances from people like Jesus Piece’s Aaron Heard and Zulu’s Christine Cadette, and now Move have shared the heavy, blistering new song “1,000,000 Experiments.”

Here’s what Move singer Corey Charpentier says about the track:

This song was inspired by Mariam Kaba’s work/ website called One Million Experiments, which culminates and documents the many transformative and abolitionist orgs across the US that are building a better tomorrow. Revolution is not just about the destruction but the rebuilding of systems that truly care about the people and we felt it was necessary to include that.

Listen to “1,000,000 Experiments” below.

Black Radical Love is out 8/11 on Triple B.