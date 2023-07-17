How do kids from Mexico get into British skinhead music from the late ’70s and early ’80s? I don’t know, but it can’t be that different from ’90s suburban American kids getting into British skinhead music from the late ’70s and early ’80s. The internet exists, and a lot of that oi music fucking rules. Mess, from Guadalajara, sing in English, and they’ve mastered that adrenaline-charged fists-up singalong style.

Mess have been putting out music since 2020. They’ve released a couple of EPs, and last year, they joined forces with the Chisel, standard-bearers of UK street-punk, on a split 7″. Mess are gearing up to release their first full-length, and they’ve just dropped two trebly, insistent, impossible-to-deny jams, “Burn ‘Em” and “In The City.” (The latter, somewhat surprisingly, is not a Jam cover.) Listen to both tracks below.

<a href="https://mendekudiskak.bandcamp.com/album/055-mess-under-attack-12">-055- MESS "Under Attack" 12" by Mendeku Diskak</a>

The Under Attack single is out now on Mendeku Diskak.