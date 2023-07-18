LA singer/songwriter Molly Burch has announced a new album, Daydreamer, coming September 29 via Captured Tracks. Following 2021’s Romantic Images, Daydreamer was produced by Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum and features a lead single titled “Physical.”

“Growing up I was extremely shy and filled with self hatred,” Burch shares of how she looked through old diaries while writing what would become Daydreamer. “I would hide out in my bedroom to watch TV and daydream. I was so uncomfortable in my body and that was the age I started dealing with body dysmorphia, which later formed into an eating disorder. It was also the age I started realizing I could sing, and how badly I wanted to pursue that, but told myself I couldn’t.”

Burch adds:

I see myself as a daydreamer. Someone who uses their imagination to escape reality when sadness and longing begins. When I think of my most prominent daydreaming years, I see an insecure and introverted thirteen year old hiding out in her bedroom. I had a voice inside of my head spinning a web of negative self talk. But I equally gave space to my very big dreams which ultimately guided my career as a musician. During the pandemic, I started to lose sight of what aspects of my life brought me joy and what felt like going through the motions. I felt I was at the peak of letting external opinions fully dictate my self worth. So I examined my insecurities, the mean stories I would create about myself, and the body issues that had plagued me for too long. I decided, through songwriting, to look back at formative life moments, to connect with the reasons why I’ve dedicated my life to music and also try to heal old and still open wounds. This album is dedicated not only to my thirteen year-old self, but the thirteen year-old selves that still linger within all of us. It’s filled with bops and ballads & I’m so excited to share it with you.

Burch also says of working with Tatum:

I had worked with Jack before on our co-written song “Emotion” that we put out in 2020. When deciding who would produce Daydreamer I knew I wanted it to be Jack as soon as I started writing. We have similar taste and sensibilities and I look up to him so much.” There are Japanese city pop inspirations, horns, strings, and more ballads, with a throughline of Molly’s masterful, shimmering vocals taking center stage. The result is music that feels stirring and sweeping, pulling in sounds and influences of the past, while also propelling Burch into a further development of herself as an artist.

Listen to “Physical,” which also has a music video, below:

TOUR DATES:

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside

09/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/11 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/15 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

10/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

Daydreamer is out 9/29 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.