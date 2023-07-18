Chicago’s Squirrel Flower, aka Ella Williams, has announced a new album, Tomorrow’s Fire, out October 13. Tomorrow’s Fire follows Williams’ 2021 album Planet (i), the 2022 EP Planet, and a January one-off, “Your Love.” It was recorded at Drop Of Sun Studios in Asheville alongside engineer Alex Farrar, and it features contributions from Williams’ studio band: Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver), Seth Kauffman (Angel Olsen), Jake Lenderman (MJ Lenderman, Wednesday), and Dave Hartley (The War On Drugs). Today, we get to hear two lead singles (and watch their videos directed by Lua Borge): “Full Time Job” and “When A Planet Is Dying.”

Inspired by the Indiana Dunes, Tomorrow’s Fire sonically echoes classic artists such as Jason Molina, Tom Waits, and Bruce Springsteen, according to a press release. “The songs I write are not always autobiographical, but they’re always true,” Williams says in a statement. She adds, “Every time I go [to the Indiana Dunes], it changes my life. You stand in the marshlands and to your left is a steel factory belching fire and to your right is a nuclear power plant.”

Listen to and watch “Full Time Job” and “When A Planet Is Dying” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “i don’t use a trash can”

02 “Full Time Job”

03 “Alley Light”

04 “Almost Pulled Away”

05 “Stick”

06 “When A Plant Is Dying”

07 “Intheskatepark”

08 “Canyon”

09 “What Kind Of Dream Is This?”

10 “Finally Rain”

TOUR DATES:

07/12 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley *

07/13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar *

07/15 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

07/16 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *

07/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

07/19 – Wilmington, DE @ Arden Gild Hall *

07/21 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

07/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

08/04 – Sun. Aug. 6 – Green Lake, WI @ Avrom Farm Party

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House $

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern $#

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern $#

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall $

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $^

10/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom $

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club $

10/28 – Washington, DC @ DC 9 $^

11/04 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/05 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

11/11 – Pitchfork Music Festival London @ EartH (Downstairs)

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/18 – Berlin, DE @ Lark

01/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

01/21 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge %

01/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

01/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

01/26 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder %

01/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

01/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room &

02/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

02/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge &

02/06 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom +

02/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

02/08 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic +

02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man +

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

02/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

02/16 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

02/17 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

* supporting Hurray for the Riff Raff

$ w/ Truth Club

# w/ Merce Lemon

^ w/ Knifeplay

% w/ Goon

& w/ Cryogeyser

+ w/ Alexalone

Tomorrow’s Fire will be out 10/13 via Polyvinyl/Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.