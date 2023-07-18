Luggage – “Hand Is Bad”

Luggage – “Hand Is Bad”

New Music July 18, 2023 4:45 PM By Chris DeVille

A couple summers back, the noisy Chicago post-punk trio Luggage released their Happiness EP on Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label. Today they’ve announced a new LP called Hand Is Bad, coming this fall via the delightfully named Amish Records. The opener and title track combines sheets of hypnotic guitar with a rhythm section that clatters like heavy industrial equipment. It’s tight yet volatile, familiar but alive. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Hand Is Bad”
02 “Circled”
03 “Sunshine In Your Teeth”
04 “Beautiful Truck”
05 “Mirror It”
06 “River”
07 “Ends”
08 “The Poison”
09 “Deep North”
10 “Nowhere”

Hand Is Bad is out 9/29 on Amish. Pre-order it here.

