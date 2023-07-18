Next month, Stephen Steinbrink will release a new album, Disappearing Coin. He announced it in May with the lead single “Opalescent Ribbon” and followed up with another new track, “Cruiser.” Today, he’s back with “Poured Back in the Stream.” Like “Cruiser,” it features Taylor Vick aka Boy Scouts on backup vocals.

Opening up about his latest, Steinbrink says:

I wrote “Poured Back In The Stream” in early 2019 at the end of the rainy Bay Area winter. Most evenings after finishing work at the stained glass studio, I’d take BART to the meditation center to sit and hear Zen Master Bon Soeng talk. Over several weeks the song came to me while walking home from the center, reflecting the change in my thinking around meaninglessness from a desperate, negative concept into a liberating point of curiosity. This one is the disappearing coin of grief/freedom. I finally recorded this version of the song three years later at my home studio, with Taylor Vick singing backup on this one. I shot the video on a MiniDV camera around my home in Oakland and the Marin Headlands.

Listen to “Poured Back in the Stream” below.

Disappearing Coin is out 8/18 via Western Vinyl.