Cady’s Forged From The Sun Is So Violently Heavy You’ll Feel Like A Building Collapsed On You (In A Good Way)

Cady are an emoviolence band from the UK who’ve kicked out a lot of music over the past decade, but never a full-length album until today. Forged From The Sun, the group’s first LP, is relentlessly intense, bringing a lo-fi death metal brutality to the requisite swirl of post-hardcore drama. The album immediately engulfs you in fire, its instrumental assault matched by vocals that range from hoarse demonic bellows to barely-holding-on screams. Despite the near-constant pounding heaviness, Cady have a strong sense of dynamics and a versatile approach to rhythm and tempo; the songs often go from loud to louder and back, with rad riffs strewn throughout. Listen below.

Forged from the Sun by Cady

Forged From The Sun is out now on Boslevan/Middle-Man.