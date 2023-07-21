The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Big Thief - "Vampire Empire"

It’s a trajectory not many bands have the clout or the wherewithal to pull off nowadays: A song starts out as a sensational live staple, gets introduced to the wider world via a late-night TV performance, and comes out months later as a standalone single — and still sounds just as exciting and vital, if not more so, than when it was just an unexpected surprise in a set list. But that’s Big Thief in 2023 for you, a band that I used to be lukewarm on but have fully bought into as their music has gotten less fussy, more messy and unselfconscious.



“Vampire Empire” is an ambling, swirling vortex of a song: three dense verses surrounded by three commanding choruses. Adrianne Lenker hits every word with a wail, a yelp, a growl: “You give me chills/ I’ve had it with the drills/ I am nothing, you are nothing, we are nothing with the pills.” The instrumentation mostly just lets her cook, swelling when it’s supposed to but otherwise keeping out of the way as she sings of a love that might leave her dried-out and hollow. It’s a prime example of the shaggier, emotionally resonant vein that Big Thief have been operating in over these past couple years. —James