A little over a decade ago, will.i.am and Britney Spears had a pretty big hit with “Scream & Shout,” which boasted the self-referential hook “You are now rocking with will.i.am and Britney, bitch.” The pair have worked together a few times over the years — they also linked up for Spears’ 2011 track “Big Fat Bass” and will.i.am served as an executive producer for her 2013 album Britney Jean. Today, they’re sharing a collaboration called “Mind Your Business,” which is only Spears’ second recorded appearance post-conservatorship after her Elton John team-up last year.

will.i.am gave an interview to CBS Mornings in advance of the single’s release in which he talked about Spears’ Instagram dance videos. “I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion,” he said, adding that music and dance are “therapy for lots of people.” “And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through,” he continued.

“I’m sooo honored and excited for this release,” will.i.am wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @britneyspears…you’re one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I’ve met in my life…I always loved working with you and I always will…”

Listen to “Mind Your Business” below.