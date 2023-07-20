Last fall the Melbourne garage-punks Split System released their debut album Vol. 1. It ripped. The band is readying Vol. 2 for an early 2024 release, and today they’re sharing a teaser in the form of “Alone Again.” As with the tunes from their debut, this one taps into an Australian continuum that runs from the Saints through the Eddy Current Suppression Ring and up to the present with peers like Amyl And The Sniffers; fans of UK pub-hooligan punk like Chubby And The Gang will probably also enjoy. This is hard-charging, massively catchy, simple-but-not-stupid rock ‘n’ roll party music with a whole lotta grit. Blast away below.

<a href="https://splitsystem.bandcamp.com/track/alone-again">Alone Again by split system</a>

Vol. 2 will be out next year on Legless in Australia, Goner in the US, and Drunken Sailor in the UK and EU. Stream “Alone Again” at your DSP of choice.