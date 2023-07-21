Ghost Kidz – “Goin’ Off” (Feat. Vince Staples)

New Music July 21, 2023 2:03 PM By Tom Breihan

Ghost Kidz, a new rap duo, seems to be doing the keeping-things-mysterious marketing-plan thing. The group released their debut single “Ha Ha” earlier this month, and there’s no info on where they’re from or what they look like. But Ghost Kidz seem to have some muscle behind them. According to a press release, the rappers’ names are Lil’ ILL and Filth-E — and yes, they do have some high-powered publicists. They also got Vince Staples to rap on a new track.

Everything about Ghost Kidz sets off my industry-plant alarms, but they’ve got a fun, energetic style, and I like “Goin’ Off,” their new single. Vince Staples, who’s been relatively quiet lately, fits right in with their antic back-and-forth, and it’s enough to make me hope that Lil’ ILL and Filth-E aren’t the songs of Monsanto executives or something. Check it out below.

