Chief Adjuah Puts Down The Horn

Chief Adjuah, formerly known as Christian Scott, has been one of the most exciting musicians around for close to two decades. Since releasing his debut as a leader, 2006’s Rewind That, and particularly the following year’s Anthem, he’s been traveling a path that incorporates jazz, electronic music, trap, and all the percussive and rhythmic traditions of his native New Orleans. Since signing with Ropeadope a little over a decade ago, he’s put out a string of records that exist within a new genre he calls “stretch music,” best exemplified on his 2017 trilogy of Diaspora, Ruler Rebel, and The Emancipation Procrastination.

Adjuah has always maintained deep ties to his community, and at the beginning of this month he was named the Grand Griot of the 2023 Maafa Commemoration (“maafa,” pronounced “ma-ah-fa,” is a Kiswahili word meaning “horrific tragedy”), an annual ceremony intended to reckon with the history of the transatlantic slave trade and serve as a release from its legacy. The event, which takes in notable locations related to New Orleans’ history as a slave market, culminates in a march led by drummers, from Congo Square to the Mississippi River. His new album Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning, out this week, is in many ways a love letter to New Orleans diasporic culture and the global Black diaspora in general, from its lyrics to the instruments Adjuah is playing on it to the costume he wears on the cover, which is derived from Mardi Gras Indian wear.

“I’m born into a West African stylized chiefdom system that obviously has a relationship to the First Nations persons of this country,” he explains. “And being born into that particular cultural space in New Orleans, it kind of tethers you to the roots of a lot of these expressions, you know, the musical expressions that we’re still contributing and building today.” His maternal grandfather, Donald Harrison led three different tribes beginning in the 1940s, eventually founding a group called the Guardians of the Flame; his uncle, alto saxophonist Donald Harrison Jr., is Big Chief of the Congo Square Nation Afro-New Orleans Cultural Group. Adjuah pays tribute to each of those men on the new album.

This all connects to his name change, too, which has been gradual — he first referred to himself as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah in 2012, and in 2023 legally changed his name to Xian aTunde Adjuah. “I think a lot of African-descent persons in America have apprehension about completing their name journeys,” he says. “Mainly because, you know, if a person goes from being named Johnson to being named Shakur, that generally comes with an energy. The way that you’re reacted to by the larger community can be very negative. And it can render you persona non grata in a lot of spaces, because oftentimes when a person does that, the initial feeling is that, you know, maybe they’re a nationalist, maybe they hold negative ideas about the society at large and these sort of things.”

Adjuah has always offered strong critiques of society, going back to the song “K.K.P.D.” from 2010’s Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, or the cover art to 2007’s Anthem, on which he stands in front of the chalk outline of a body on the sidewalk (which a child is busily turning into a hopscotch game). But on Bark Out Thunder…, he makes things more explicit than ever before, by putting down the trumpet and singing. The songs on this album — “Blood Calls Blood,” “Trouble That Mornin’,” the title track, “End Simulation” and more — are like verses in a single long, incantatory prayer. The lyrics are filled with images and lore drawn from vodou, from West African culture and ancient religion, and from the hybrid culture of New Orleans generally. Indeed, much of it may be impenetrable to the average listener, which Adjuah says is only right.

“I come from a family [where] everyone’s really a storyteller…my mother’s a historian, and we have different types of of artists, you know, film directors and all these different approaches to dissemination of stories and ideas. And you know, some stories require that you lay everything out. Other stories are sort of veiled, and both can be riveting.”

The track “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney” is an act of reclamation, taking as its jumping-off point the 1950s R&B song “Iko Iko,” which songwriter James Crawford created by borrowing Mardi Gras Indian chants without understanding their context or meaning. Adjuah’s version restores much of that meaning, adding lyrics that reference the gods Elegba and Ogun and salute historical chiefs and queens and laying it over a dense rumble of African percussion and vocal ululations.

Although he doesn’t play trumpet on this album at all — he says “I just never heard it, you know? I can think of a myriad of places where it could go, you know, but that’s different from hearing it” — he’s doing something equally fascinating. For years his horns have been custom-built to his specifications, the bells jutting off wildly, the frames adorned in gold. Now he’s developed two new instruments, which he’s named Chief Adjuah’s Bow and Adjuah’s N’Goni. They’re harplike instruments, long and sharp with metallic strings, and he strums and plucks them in a manner that’s ritualistic and dreamlike at once.

“The one that I have now is the seventh prototype,” he says of the Bow. He’s been working on them with Adams Instruments, the people who’ve built his custom horns. “The first one was — I want to say it took maybe two months to put together because the [string] spacings, we had to try and figure out the spacing. You know, it’s been a hell of a process. But I want to say there’s been maybe eight different people that have been involved in creation of the different harps.” In addition to the Bow and the N’Goni, he plays bolon and kora, traditional West African stringed instruments, on the record.

He says that it’s both a necessary step — “Chief Adjuah’s Bow just feels like it had to come, you know” — and a fundamental evolution of his approach to music. “Just in terms of, like, the playing methodology and the role of the playing, it’s a completely new thing.” On “End Simulation,” where he’s playing a soft, kora-like pattern over layers of programmed and live percussion and singing, the music brings to mind Alice Coltrane’s 1975 album Eternity, not in its timbres or its rhythms but in its mood and the way it takes you from a consideration of quotidian reality to something much larger. The harp is a key to that transition.

“Man, you should see my road case for this thing; it’s as tall as I am, and really heavy,” he says with a laugh. He’s been experimenting with pedals from EarthQuaker and MXR, and various types of amplifiers, tying past to future through technology. “I love Vox amps and Fenders and I’m in here like trying to blow them up. So in other words, there are a ton of new ways to tether this centuries and centuries and centuries-old template into a 21st century way of expressing… and it’s fostered a completely different type of creative energy in our band that’s less rooted in the sort of improvisational energy and more rooted in kind of the sonic architectural and narrative and storytelling component of it, you know.”

“I think because of the kind of music that we make, the consensus is always that we’re looking forward and looking forward and looking forward and looking forward, where really the approach has always been sort of a sankofan energy, a West African energy, an idea that says you’re moving forward while looking backward, represented by the stork standing forward, but facing backwards,” Adjuah says. Thus, updating ancient West African harplike instruments and singing lyrics based in ancestral lore has allowed him to take his music in an unexpected direction, while preserving its essential qualities. (It helps that a lot of his frequent past collaborators, most notably percussionist Weedie Braimah and bassist Luques Curtis, are part of the ensemble here as well.) It’s possible to draw a line from Rewind That to Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning and understand it all as part of one long narrative of reclamation, of declaration, of mourning and celebration and braggadocio and resistance, that is both uniquely New Orleans and deeply universal and human.

