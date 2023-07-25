Samantha Urbani has put out quite a bit of music on her own over the years, but she’s never released a full-length album. That’s about to change. Today, Urbani has announced Showing Up, her debut solo LP, and it’ll be out in September. She previewed it last month with “More Than A Feeling,” and she’s back with a second single today, “One Day At A Time.”

Here’s Urbani’s statement on the track:

Ok ok. I am the tough guy and I am dead serious. I am an advocate, a protector, and an activist. I’m also a total crusher and yolo’er and I take the sweet risks and I justify it all to myself even when I know I myself am being the idiot. This is basically the cutie goofer song about wanting the player and drawing it out. Kissing you FEELS vital to my survival! I know its NOT! It’s just a FEELING! BUT THATS A BIG FEELING! THATS A HUGE LONGING! THATS A LONG ACHING! Urgh, can’t we just ween it off little by little? Once a week act in love? fuck it up one day at a time? Not fuck it up all at once?

This is the sasser. This is the Tom Tom club. This is samandude of Friends the band – not Professor Urbani. I threw it back and got into character. Cause no matter how smart I get I am deeply her. I’m smarter? I’m older. You’re stupid. Come over

Listen to “One Day At A Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Showing Up”

02 “One Day At A Time”

03 “Fine Lines”

04 “Common Sense (lovebombed)”

05 “Guiding Star” (Feat. Sasha Desree)

06 “Isolation”

07 “An Opportunity”

08 “Time Keeps Slipping” (Feat. Rexy)

09 “Evidence”

10 “More Than A Feeling”

11 “c u clear”

Showing Up is out 9/22 via Lucky Number.