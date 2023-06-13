It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Samantha Urbani. Back in 2019, she released the one-off “Made In Love,” which a year later got a mega-remix boasting some notable collaborators in the form of Mac DeMarco, Zoë Kravitz, Twin Shadow, Stuart Matthewson, and more. (She also contributed a great Shins cover to our Save Stereogum compilation.)

Today, Urbani is back with a new single, “More Than A Feeling.” Urbani offered up some words about it over on Bandcamp:

In music, it’s natural to share love and connections with other people in music, and whether to collaborate or not is a complicated question. I wrote the vocal to something an ex was playing, just in my head. It became this weird solo conversation, a one-sided collaboration. It sat on the back burner, but the emotion remained timeless enough to come back to. Years later I was falling in love, which was a cool and safe place to be, finishing a song about the opposite. I brought Molly Lewis into the studio to whistle, which sounds like an old western soundtrack for the tough guy who’s got no choice, and is really the tenderest of all. I’m calling someone out for not showing up for me, but also calling myself out for sticking around for that, enabling it by engaging with it, and saying I can see what you’re communicating to me by not being here. And the hardest part is that I’ve waited so long to accept it that I can’t even address it anymore, and they stopped caring a long time ago. It’s saying goodbye to someone who’s not even there.

Listen below.