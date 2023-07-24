For the past decade, a group of friends and admirers of the Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce have put out a series of posthumous tribute albums called the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project. The fourth volume of that series is The Task Has Overwhelmed Us, and it’s due out in September — it’ll feature contributions from Nick Cave, Debbie Harry, Mark Lanegan, Warren Ellis, Mick Harvey, Lydia Lunch, and more.

It’s being introduced by a cover of “Mother Of Earth” performed by Dave Gahan and produced by Suzie Stapleton. “This started off with me tinkering on piano in my home studio. The lyrics are so beautiful and evocative and I wanted to see if I could take this song to a different place – a tricky endeavour when the original is so perfect,” Stapleton shared.

“When I invited Dave to take part in the project he was working on the Soulsavers covers record Imposter and had been playing around with his own version of ‘Mother Of Earth’ which they didn’t end up recording,” she continued. “So I showed him my version, and he agreed to take part – It was very serendipitous.”

Listen below.

The Task Has Overwhelmed Us is out 9/29 via Glitterhouse Records.