Dead & Company just played their final show, but the Grateful Dead as a business continues apace. A 50th anniversary reissue of 1973’s Wake Of The Flood is coming in September, filled out with an assortment of previously unreleased demos, live recordings, and more, prepped for release by David Lemieux, the Dead’s audio archivist. They’re teasing the release today by sharing the demo for “Eyes Of The World,” which you can hear below.

The Wake Of The Flood reissue is out 9/29 on Rhino.