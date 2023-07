S Club 7 have released “These Are The Days,” their first new song in 20 years. The British pop group announced a 25th anniversary reunion tour earlier this year; not long after, member Paul Cattermole died at 46. The tour is still set to go on this fall, though Hannah Spearritt left the group following Cattermole passing, which means that they are down to five members. Their new single is being put out under the name S Club. Check it out below.