Mitski - "Bug Like An Angel"

Mitski always sounds so calm, so matter-of-fact, even when she’s singing about some of the darkest depths of human experience. Sometimes, that’s how it goes. You’re stuck deep in a hole, with no visible way out, and your brain informs you of the details of your situation with the cold detachment of a TV news reporter. On “Bug Like An Angel,” that situation is the dependence of alcohol, the thing that can make us feel less alone even as it magnifies our loneliness in the cold light of day. Here, Mitski notices that the smushed insect on the bottom of her glass looks a bit like an angel, and she remains steely as she explores the religious implications that bloom in front of her.



It’s so stark and so beautiful in the beginning. Mitski’s voice, deadpan and emotionless, and an acoustic guitar. As she considers the implications of life as a drinker, a gospel-ish choir comes in behind her, echoing words back without ever providing the answers. Her diction is so clear: “Sometimes, a drink feels like family.” “Did you go and make promises you can’t keep? Well, when you break them, they break you right back. Amateur mistake, you can take it from me.” “I try to remember, the wrath of the devil was also given him by God.”



In the video, aging woman performs a drunk-lean interpretive dance while a robed choir sings. Mitski simply stands off to the side, strumming her guitar and calling no attention to herself, until the camera slowly zooms in on her. When she makes eye contact with the camera, I get chills. —Tom