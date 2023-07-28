A new Aphex Twin EP is here. Initially teased via posters with QR codes shaped like the Aphex logo, Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 is the electronic producer’s first proper release since 2018’s Collapse and features the already-shared “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f.”

In other mysterious Aphex Twin news, a SoundCloud user widely thought to be Aphex Twin — “user18081971” — has shared two archived songs from 2006 and 2007. They’re called “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc,” the latter of which prominently features a Kawai K5m synth. A description for both tracks reads: “As promised to those who [personally messaged] me.”

Listen to those archival tracks and the new EP below.

The Black Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP is out now on Warp.